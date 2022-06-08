Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On Patrol: Live,” according to reports.(MattGush via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A once-popular reality TV show is being revived.

Variety reports producers of “Live PD” are bringing back the show’s live format under a new working title called “On Patrol: Live” that will air on Reelz.

According to the report, the show is scheduled to air live on Friday and Saturday nights starting later this summer.

The “On Patrol: Live” announcement comes two years after A&E reportedly halted production in the wake of protests against police brutality and concerns over coverage of police activity following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Big Fish Entertainment is said to again be behind the show’s new production along with Half Moon Pictures, which is devoted to crime and investigative series.

According to the report, Dan Abrams will also be back as host.

Previously, “Live PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable ratings and spawning multiple spinoffs.

According to Variety, Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said he believed the new show would serve as “the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices featured on “On Patrol: Live” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson
Boonville student dies after bike crash
1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car

Latest News

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House plays up summit initiatives amid no-shows
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots