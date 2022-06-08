Birthday Club
Leed Selling Tools Corp. cutting several jobs at Dubois, Vanderburgh Co. locations

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Leed Selling Tools Corporation say they are cutting several jobs at their Dubois and Vanderburgh County locations.

According to a WARN notice, the corporation’s centers in the two counties will be reduced after their assets were acquired by Sampling International.

Officials say a total of 81 employees will be affected.

They say 74 of those employees are at the Dubois County center and seven are at the Vanderburgh County location.

