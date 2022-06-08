Birthday Club
Evansville man sentenced to 24 years in child sex crime case

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities say 45-year-old Christopher J. McGee, of Evansville, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in federal prison for production and attempted production of sexually explicit material involving minors.

According to court documents, last July, McGee persuaded a 15-year-old girl to produce sexually explicit images of herself and send the images to him.

Authorities say a witness picked up McGee’s cell phone and found a chat session between the girl and McGee. They say the witness confronted McGee and contacted police.

Officials say McGee left his left his house and destroyed his phone.

Investigators say they discovered McGee had also been engaging in sex acts with the minor.

Local charges in that case were dismissed and McGee pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

As part of the sentence, the judge ordered that McGee be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following his release from prison.

McGee must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

Christopher McGee.
Christopher McGee.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

