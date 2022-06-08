Camp teaches area kids with disabilities how to ride bikes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several area children with disabilities are learning how to ride a bike for the first time.

30 kids are attending the “iCan Bike” camp put on by Easterseals this week.

Officials say children with disabilities, eight and older, learn how to ride by using a series of specially adapted bikes.

When kids start the camp, organizers say they put them on bikes that are nearly impossible to tip over.

As they develop more balance and coordination, they move on to bikes with fewer adaptations.

By the end of the week, we’re told a majority of the children can successfully ride a regular bike without training wheels or assistance.

