On alert for storms Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine drove temperatures into the lower 80s on Wednesday afternoon. This warming recharged the atmosphere, and will help thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may become severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. A cold front will slice through the region on Wednesday night. Morning lows on Thursday will drop into the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Scattered showers will be possible very late Thursday and during the day on Friday as highs climb into the lower 80s. Rain chances will linger through early Saturday, although the weekend will be mainly dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Low to mid 90s return for the first half of next week.

