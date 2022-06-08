On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will approach from the west sparking decent chances for showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. The primary storm hazards include damaging winds and large hail. This afternoon, breezy as high temps remain in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early. A few severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening. Breezy with low temps in the lower 60s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny and less humid as high temps drop to 80-degrees. Thursday night, partly cloudy with lows temps near 60-degrees.

