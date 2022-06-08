Alabama paying out $5K in reward money after Casey White capture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update on the capture of Alabama murder suspect Casey White who was found in Evansville.

According to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s press office, the state is paying someone a $5,000 reward for helping police capture Casey and former corrections officer Vicky White, who officials say killed herself.

The person awarded the money from the state has chosen to be anonymous.

At last check, the Evansville car wash owner had not received any of the reward money.

No word on if the federal reward money will be distributed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.