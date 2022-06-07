Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, Evansville police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting.
Officers say they found a teenager shot in the chest on Line Street.
We have new information about last week’s homicide on East Michigan Street.
Officials say an 85-year old woman was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
We now know the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Henderson over the weekend.
It happened on Highway 1299 Sunday.
Have you ever misspelled a word or Apple autocorrected it to something else? There’s now a solution.
IOS 16 will include the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.
Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.