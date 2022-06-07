Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, Evansville police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Officers say they found a teenager shot in the chest on Line Street.

We have new information about last week’s homicide on East Michigan Street.

Officials say an 85-year old woman was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

We now know the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Henderson over the weekend.

It happened on Highway 1299 Sunday.

Have you ever misspelled a word or Apple autocorrected it to something else? There’s now a solution.

IOS 16 will include the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

