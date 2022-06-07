Tecumseh baseball inches closer to first state championship berth in a decade

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh baseball is the final local team left standing in Indiana.

The Braves crushed New Washington 11-1 and then beat Barr-Reeve 4-1 to win the 1A regional title.

Last season, the Braves fell in the regional semifinals, so for most of the young squad, they have not been part of a semi-state berth.

Junior pitcher Dax Bailey will be the starting pitcher for the semi-state game against Shakamak in the semi-state game. He says they are focusing on the little things and working hard in practice every day.

“As long as we do our jobs, we’re going to be good,” Bailey said. “I feel like we’re ready, we want it more than anyone else.”

Head coach Ted Thompson says they are using the regional title win as momentum, to build confidence that their vision attainable.

“Our preparation has been really focused,” Thompson said. “I really think that we’ve done a good job of staying on task with what we’re trying to accomplish, and I’m really proud of that. I think it’s shown up in the execution at game time. [Shakamak] will be very similar to Barr-Reeve. They’ll be a challenge and it’ll be down to the very last inning, last out, and we’ll have to play good baseball all the way through 21 outs.”

The Braves will take on Shakamak on Saturday at noon in Jasper.

