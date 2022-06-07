Spencer Co. Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash, welcomed back home

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County Sheriff’s deputy who was seriously hurt in a crash is now back home.

Deputy Ronald Harper Jr. was involved in a crash on State Road 66 near the Spence-Perry County line back in April.

On Tuesday, he was escorted from Louisville back to his home in Tell City.

Friends, family and some fellow deputies were on hand to welcome him back. His wife, Leeah, says the past few weeks have been trying for her and her family.

“It’s been very scary,” she says. “It was a rocky road at first. We weren’t really sure what had happened when he first had his accident. It was my worst fear, to be honest, as the wife of a deputy.”

Leeah added she’s thankful for the support from the community. She says the next step it to help her husband get back on his feet again as they await the arrival of a baby girl in September.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.