Scattered storms, warm and humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies warmed temperatures into the lower 80s on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through sunset. A few of the storms may produce heavy rainfall. More showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s again. A cold front will slide south of the region on Thursday, so mainly dry and pleasant with a high of 78. Temps will slowly warm back into the lower 80s by the weekend with scattered storms possible Friday through Tuesday.

