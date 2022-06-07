Scattered storms, warm and humid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies warmed temperatures into the lower 80s on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through sunset. A few of the storms may produce heavy rainfall. More showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s again. A cold front will slide south of the region on Thursday, so mainly dry and pleasant with a high of 78. Temps will slowly warm back into the lower 80s by the weekend with scattered storms possible Friday through Tuesday.
