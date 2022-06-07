Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Redemption Church in Jasper set to host food box giveaway

Redemption Church food distribution eligibility guidelines
Redemption Church food distribution eligibility guidelines(Redemption Christian Church)
By Monica Watkins and Mitchell Carter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Redemption Christian Church in Jasper is set to host a mobile food distribution event Wednesday morning.

They say it’s happening at 11 a.m. eastern time.

Organizers say there will be 250 boxes that will include non-perishables like canned fruits and vegetables.

The event will be first come, first-served.

According to a social media post, Anthem and Tri-State Food Bank will be sponsoring the giveaway.

For those who are interested, you should view the picture below to see eligibility guidelines. You can also visit Redemption Christian Church’s Facebook page for more information.

Redemption Church mobile food distribution eligibility guidelines
Redemption Church mobile food distribution eligibility guidelines(Redemption Christian Church)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
Boonville student dies after bike crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Henderson Dispatch: Rescue crews called to 2 men falling in hole at Big Rivers Green Plant
OPD: Teen with several prior arrests charged in Owensboro shooting
(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
Boonville student dies after bike crash