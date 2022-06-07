Redemption Church in Jasper set to host food box giveaway

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Redemption Christian Church in Jasper is set to host a mobile food distribution event Wednesday morning.

They say it’s happening at 11 a.m. eastern time.

Organizers say there will be 250 boxes that will include non-perishables like canned fruits and vegetables.

The event will be first come, first-served.

According to a social media post, Anthem and Tri-State Food Bank will be sponsoring the giveaway.

For those who are interested, you should view the picture below to see eligibility guidelines. You can also visit Redemption Christian Church’s Facebook page for more information.

Redemption Church mobile food distribution eligibility guidelines (Redemption Christian Church)

