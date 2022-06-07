Owensboro man sentenced 30 years in prison in shooting death of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The maximum sentence was handed down to an Owensboro man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Corbin Henry.

Back in April, a jury found Jaikorian Johnson guilty of second-degree manslaughter and four counts of wanton endangerment.

[Previous Story: Owensboro suspect found not guilty of murder charge]

On Tuesday, a judge ruled Johnson will serve 10 years for manslaughter and five years for each count of wanton endangerment.

That totals to 30 years in prison.

