Owensboro man sentenced 30 years in prison in shooting death of 15-year-old

Jaikorian Johnson
Jaikorian Johnson(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jamee French and Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The maximum sentence was handed down to an Owensboro man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Corbin Henry.

Back in April, a jury found Jaikorian Johnson guilty of second-degree manslaughter and four counts of wanton endangerment.

[Previous Story: Owensboro suspect found not guilty of murder charge]

On Tuesday, a judge ruled Johnson will serve 10 years for manslaughter and five years for each count of wanton endangerment.

That totals to 30 years in prison.

Our 14 News reporter Jamee French will have more on this story later this evening.

