OPD: Teen with several prior arrests charged in Owensboro shooting

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say several cars were hit by gunfire Thursday evening in Owensboro.

It happened in the 2800 block of McFarland Ave.

Officers say the four cars were occupied by a total of five adults and a one-year-old and two-year-old.

No one was hurt.

Detectives say they thing one of the cars was the intended target.

They say the investigation let to the arrest of a juvenile on Monday.

He’s has been charged with seven counts of Wanton Endangerment and four counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

Police say in addition to these charges, the juvenile was charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment – 1 st Degree in reference to a previous incident.

In that case police say he pointed a gun at two people in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.

The boy was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say he’s previously been charged with Assault 4th Degree (two counts), Disorderly Conduct, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia Buy-Possess, as well as Robbery 2nd Degree.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

