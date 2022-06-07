Birthday Club
New program at Daviess Co. jail aiming to prepare inmates for life beyond bars

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new program in Owensboro is aiming to help prepare inmates for life beyond bars.

The “Re-Entry Success Program” teaches inmates workforce skills, and gives them the chance to earn certificates through Owensboro Community and Technical College before they are released.

“Manufacturers are looking for individuals that will come to work, display good work ethic, understand and have an appreciation for solid safety practices, as well as have an understanding of how critical it is to operate equipment safely and productively,” says Cindy Fiorella with OCTC.

Fiorella says 40 inmates will go through this program over the next year.

It is an online curriculum, but OCTC hopes to secure funding for hands-on training down the road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

