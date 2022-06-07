New information released in E. Michigan St. homicide investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials have released new information on a homicide investigation that happened Friday in the 400 block of East Michigan Street.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they thought the death seemed “suspicious”.

After an autopsy showed the victim, 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens, was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, investigators ruled it a homicide.

Officials say Betty Stevens’ grandson, 40-year-old John Stevens, was the one to make the 911 call just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

“Ma’am, it’s a sad day. Miss Betty Ann Stevens is dead out here,” John begins the call.

The call between a dispatcher and John played out:

“No, I’m at *** in the back of the yard,” says John.

“You’re at *** E. Michigan?,” asks the operator.

“Yes,” answers John.

“Okay, and you think your mom has passed away?” says the operator.

John then responds, “my grandmother died last night. She’s cold, she’s in the backyard, she’s dead. I know where the dead body is.”

As the operator establishes that Betty is lying dead in the backyard, John begins to describe Betty’s state, including how he thinks she died.

“She’s in Heaven, she’s happy. She died, she’s an old woman, she died of old age,” says John.

It wasn’t until detective’s discovered the body that the investigation could even begin, but Stevens told the dispatcher he didn’t want officers there.

“Alright, we’ll let an officer know,” says the operator.

“No officers,” says John.

“Okay, well we’ll send the coroner out, okay?” the operator says.

John responds saying, “please do.”

Evansville Police have confirmed that John was brought in for questioning in regards to the homicide investigation.

The officers obtained a warrant for his clothes, and according to the arrest affidavit, he put up a fight with officers in the EPD Headquarters.

According to the affidavit, John kicked one officer in the knee multiple times, and threatened to kill every officer in the room.

He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond on eight charges of intimidation and two charges of battery.

Officials say no one has been arrested yet in connection to Betty’s death.

