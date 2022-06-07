Mostly dry Tuesday, more storms possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Illinois until 8 AM, but areas of patchy dense fog are possible in other parts of the Tri-State this morning as well. We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in most locations. We will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm may be possible, mainly this afternoon and evening, but it looks like most of the rain will pass to our south and many of us will stay dry.

I don’t think we will get as lucky Wednesday as a few showers and storms will pass through the Tri-State from northwest to southeast, mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. I added an Alert Day Wednesday because there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

Our skies will clear Wednesday night, and Thursday will be mostly sunny. However, another low pressure system will bring us more rain on Friday. A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but our skies will gradually clear again as we go through the weekend. Temperatures will top out around 80° Thursday but will only reach the upper 70s Friday and Saturday before bouncing back into the low to mid 80s to start next week.

