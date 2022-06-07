Birthday Club
Man accused of impersonating officer to get a juvenile to go with him

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of impersonating an officer to get custody over a juvenile over the weekend.

The Dubois County Sheriff says 63-year-old Jim Zink is a former office employee. He worked as a jail officer for about a year in 2017.

Deputies say he went to the southside McDonald’s in jasper on Sunday and demanded a juvenile employee be released to him.

The sheriff says video from the business shows him showing a sheriff’s badge and that juvenile leaving with him.

Zink is facing charges of impersonating a public servant.

