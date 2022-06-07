Birthday Club
Madisonville officials: residents to see $24 a month water rate increase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials announced that Madisonville residents will see a water rate increase.

Officials say residential bills will increase about $24 a month. For businesses, it will go up about $100.

Mayor Kevin Cotton says the city lost $1.4 million in 2021, and losing that money caused the city to put several projects on hold.

“We looked at every possible option. We reduced as much expenses as we possibly could with each different department but the infrastructure piece is key. The one thing we all want is that we want water to come on when you turn on the water faucet, and we want it to flush when you flush the commute,” Cotton says. “In order to make those things happen you’re going have to have the infrastructure put in place.”

Officials say the increases are expected to take place soon.

