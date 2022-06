MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a job fair in Madisonville Tuesday.

You’ll find positions from entry-level, remote, to experienced management positions.

More than 40 employers will be on site hiring for over 1,300 jobs.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.

You can find more information here.

