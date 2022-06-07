Henderson Dispatch: Rescue crews called to 2 men falling in hole at Big Rivers Green Plant

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms rescue crews are working to help two men who have fallen in “a big hole” at Big Rivers Green Plant.

They say that’s located near Highway 2096.

Multiple crews are responding to the area. At this time, there is no update on the conditions of those involved.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story as it develops.

