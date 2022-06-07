Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson Dispatch: Rescue crews called to 2 men falling in hole at Big Rivers Green Plant

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms rescue crews are working to help two men who have fallen in “a big hole” at Big Rivers Green Plant.

They say that’s located near Highway 2096.

Multiple crews are responding to the area. At this time, there is no update on the conditions of those involved.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges

Latest News

OPD: Teen with several prior arrests charged in Owensboro shooting
(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
Boonville student dies after bike crash
3 Cannelton School Board Members resign
3 Cannelton School Board Members resign
Large job fair happening Tuesday in Hopkins Co.
Large job fair happening Tuesday in Hopkins Co.