Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As gas continues to rise throughout the Tri-State, many people have tried to save up their fuel.

Prices are reaching around $5 a gallon in Evansville and Kentucky is up a lot from last week as well.

It may make sense to many people to buy more while it’s still cheap.

Mike Larson with the Evansville Fire Department said Monday that you should be careful if that’s what you decide to do.

He said to make sure you’re only storing gas in containers that are commercial grade and specifically designed to keep gas in.

Gas is flammable, the vapors are highly reactive too, so Larson says commercial gas containers are the only things qualified to keep you safe.

He said you should keep it away from your home if at all possible, and the best option may just be to avoid stockpiling in the first place.

“First of all, it’s probably not a good idea to be storing large amounts of gasoline in your home just because gasoline is very flammable,” said Larson.

He said if you decide you need to keep a few extra gallons for some reason, keep it away from the house and away from any kind of sparks.

He said when it heats up, you can end up with more vapor in the air that a spark can then ignite.

The American petroleum Institute recommends storing no more than 25 gallons total in separate containers of 5 gallons or less.

They said that should be in a separate building from your home, kept at room temperature and it should stay at least 50 feet away from any ignition source.

