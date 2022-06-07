Fairfield officials call special meeting to elect acting Mayor
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Fairfield officials have called for a special meeting to fill the vacant mayoral seat after the unexpected death of Mayor Mike Dreith on May 30.
They say that meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Aldermen will nominate someone as acting mayor until the election this coming spring. In spring 2023, an individual will be elected to serve a two-year term to fill the remainder of Mayor Dreith’s intended time in office.
