Fairfield officials call special meeting to elect acting Mayor

Mayor Mike Dreith died on Saturday of natural causes.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Fairfield officials have called for a special meeting to fill the vacant mayoral seat after the unexpected death of Mayor Mike Dreith on May 30.

They say that meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Aldermen will nominate someone as acting mayor until the election this coming spring. In spring 2023, an individual will be elected to serve a two-year term to fill the remainder of Mayor Dreith’s intended time in office.

