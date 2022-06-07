Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EPD investigating stabbing

(None)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a stabbing.

Dispatchers say the call came in about a suspicious circumstance, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, from the 900 block of N. Elliot.

Our crew on scene says they are actually in the 1000 block.

Police say someone was stabbed.

Dispatchers tell us a victim was taken to the hospital.

We are working to get more information.

Jessica Costello is live on scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Jeff Hall
50 year Ellis Park veteran & Director of Racing Operation passes away
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource