EPD investigating stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a stabbing.

Dispatchers say the call came in about a suspicious circumstance, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, from the 900 block of N. Elliot.

Our crew on scene says they are actually in the 1000 block.

Police say someone was stabbed.

Dispatchers tell us a victim was taken to the hospital.

We are working to get more information.

Jessica Costello is live on scene.

