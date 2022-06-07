EPD investigating stabbing
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a stabbing.
Dispatchers say the call came in about a suspicious circumstance, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, from the 900 block of N. Elliot.
Our crew on scene says they are actually in the 1000 block.
Police say someone was stabbed.
Dispatchers tell us a victim was taken to the hospital.
We are working to get more information.
Jessica Costello is live on scene.
