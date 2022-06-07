Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca and Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson School Corporation discussed the financial future of its schools Monday night.

The district partnered with a third party, a group called “Administrator Assistance” to conduct a study on how the school corporation could save money and operate more efficiently.

After discussing the results of the study and holding public forums, the group offered various recommendations.

One teacher says she feels positive about the feedback.

“I think they’ve looked at it objectively and given us some options and now the board has to make the decision ultimately,” teacher at Francisco Elementary, Gina Dupps. “And I’ll respect whatever they do. I’ll do what they tell me cause I can’t retire. So I’ll keep working cause I like East Gibson. It’s a great place to work.”

One of the recommendations offered by Administrator Assistance was to combine all grades and place two grades at Barton, two at Francisco, and the rest at the main Oakland City campus.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise
Settlement conference set for Walter McCarty vs. University of Evansville
Settlement conference set for Walter McCarty vs. University of Evansville
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise