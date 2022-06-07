EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson School Corporation discussed the financial future of its schools Monday night.

The district partnered with a third party, a group called “Administrator Assistance” to conduct a study on how the school corporation could save money and operate more efficiently.

After discussing the results of the study and holding public forums, the group offered various recommendations.

One teacher says she feels positive about the feedback.

“I think they’ve looked at it objectively and given us some options and now the board has to make the decision ultimately,” teacher at Francisco Elementary, Gina Dupps. “And I’ll respect whatever they do. I’ll do what they tell me cause I can’t retire. So I’ll keep working cause I like East Gibson. It’s a great place to work.”

One of the recommendations offered by Administrator Assistance was to combine all grades and place two grades at Barton, two at Francisco, and the rest at the main Oakland City campus.

