Car hits Taco Johns building on Washington Ave., authorities say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man put his car in drive instead of reverse and hit a Taco Johns building Tuesday afternoon.

They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Washington Avenue.

Dispatchers say firefighters were heading to the scene to check the structural integrity of the building.

We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt.

