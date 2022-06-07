Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Car hits Taco Johns building on Washington Ave., authorities say

Car hits Taco Johns building, authorities say
Car hits Taco Johns building, authorities say(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man put his car in drive instead of reverse and hit a Taco Johns building Tuesday afternoon.

They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Washington Avenue.

Dispatchers say firefighters were heading to the scene to check the structural integrity of the building.

We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Evansville
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
Boonville student dies after bike crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 car accident slowing traffic on southbound Twin Bridges
Jaikorian Johnson
Owensboro man sentenced 30 years in prison in shooting death of 15-year-old
FEMA releases 6 month update on tornado efforts
Redemption Church in Jasper set to host food box giveaway
Redemption Church in Jasper set to host food box giveaway