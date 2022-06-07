Car hits Taco Johns building on Washington Ave., authorities say
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man put his car in drive instead of reverse and hit a Taco Johns building Tuesday afternoon.
They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Washington Avenue.
Dispatchers say firefighters were heading to the scene to check the structural integrity of the building.
We’re told the driver wasn’t hurt.
