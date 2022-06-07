Candlelight vigil held in Evansville for 17-year-old shooting victim
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil was held in Evansville Tuesday evening for a teenager who was shot and killed on Line Street.
The coroner identified the 17-year-old victim as Javion Deshay Presley-McNary.
Police say he was shot in the chest just before midnight on Sunday.
Officers say he later died at the hospital.
EVSC officials say he was a student at the Academy for Innovative Studies.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.