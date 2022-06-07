Birthday Club
Boonville student dies after bike crash

(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
(Source: Boonville Pioneers Twitter)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of 15-year-old Gage McCoy of Boonville.

The coroner says McCoy died at the hospital Monday after he was hurt in a bicycle crash at Lincoln State Park.

McCoy was a student athlete at Boonville High School.

The Boonville Pioneer Athletics Facebook Page shared that Gage was on the wrestling team.

The school will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who might need counseling.

Athletics officials say there will be a student led Honor walk at 5 p.m., starting in the cafeteria.

It will proceed through the wrestling room and out to the football stadium.

The post says Gage was an organ donor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

