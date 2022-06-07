Birthday Club
LIVE: Biden signs bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden signs nine bipartisan bills that honor and improve care for veterans. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

