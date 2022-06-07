50 year Ellis Park veteran & Director of Racing Operation passes away

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Director of Racing Operation with Ellis Park, Jeff Hall, passed away this weekend.

According to Ellis Park, the Henderson native began his career more than 50 years ago at the track, parking cars.

Ellis Park-based trainer John Hancock says that losing Hall, was a loss on both sides of the river.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home

Hall is survived by his wife, his brother, and his daughters and their families.

He was 75.

