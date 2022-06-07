Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

50 year Ellis Park veteran & Director of Racing Operation passes away

Jeff Hall
Jeff Hall(Jennie Rees)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Director of Racing Operation with Ellis Park, Jeff Hall, passed away this weekend.

According to Ellis Park, the Henderson native began his career more than 50 years ago at the track, parking cars.

Ellis Park-based trainer John Hancock says that losing Hall, was a loss on both sides of the river.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home

Hall is survived by his wife, his brother, and his daughters and their families.

He was 75.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Evansville shooting
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager
Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind
Abigail Maitlen
Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges

Latest News

EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
EGSC discusses financial recommendations from third party resource
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise
Fire officials give advice on safely storing gas as prices continue to rise
Settlement conference set for Walter McCarty vs. University of Evansville
Settlement conference set for Walter McCarty vs. University of Evansville