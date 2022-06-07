3 Cannelton School Board Members resign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Cannelton City School Board is in the process of filling its roster.

Three members stepped down back in May.

Mayor Ralph Terry says Board Members Bruce Myers, Marion Lawalin, and Roxanna Huff submitted their letters of resignation to the school corporation.

That happened before the board’s meeting at the end of May.

At the time, Myers was Board President and Lawalin was Secretary.

Still on the board are newly named President John Young and Susan Entwistle.

Ken Snyder was also selected to fill one of the vacant seats.

We’ve reached out to all three former members of the school board for the reasons behind their resignation.

None of them gave an official comment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.