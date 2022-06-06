TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-car accidents on Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to accidents on Owensboro bypass.

According to a social media post, the Airport Sorgho Fire Department says westbound from Highway 54 is closed, and eastbound from Frederica Street is closed as well.

The fire department says no life-threatening injuries have been reported, but it will take time to clear the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.