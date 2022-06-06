TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-car accidents on Owensboro bypass
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to accidents on Owensboro bypass.
According to a social media post, the Airport Sorgho Fire Department says westbound from Highway 54 is closed, and eastbound from Frederica Street is closed as well.
The fire department says no life-threatening injuries have been reported, but it will take time to clear the area.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
