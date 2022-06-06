Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Vincennes man.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye.
Deputies say he was last seen Friday afternoon and may need medical help.
Authorities say he’s about 350 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.
Call 911 if you have any information.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.