Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Vincennes man.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye.

Deputies say he was last seen Friday afternoon and may need medical help.

Authorities say he’s about 350 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Call 911 if you have any information.

