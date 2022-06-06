Several traffic alerts Monday in Kentucky

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - There are several traffic alerts in our area of Western Kentucky.

First up in Hopkins County, crews are working on the pavement on I-69 between Dawson Springs and Mortons Gap.

It’s about a 10 mile stretch.

Work starts Monday and is scheduled to be complete this fall.

Lanes will be restricted throughout the duration of the construction.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on Kentucky 69 in Hancock County Monday morning.

That’s at the intersection with U.S. 60.

Crews are preparing the area for future repairs.

Work is from 6:30 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m.

For those crossing the Blue Bridge this week, be on alert for inspection crews.

Be aware this may require rolling road blocks to drop off and pick up climbers.

That’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Work is expected to last two weeks.

