Settlement conference set for Walter McCarty vs. University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show there is a settlement hearing set for June 28 in the lawsuit by Walter McCarty against the University of Evansville.

We reported earlier this year the former basketball coach claimed the school owes him at least $75,000.

The lawsuit, which was filed in December, alleges that UE did not fulfill its contractional obligations to McCarty after his firing, stating the University “could not afford the contractional obligations resulting from Mr. McCarty’s success.”

Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.

