Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Hit and run driver left child behind

((Source: KAUZ))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41.

Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running.

They say that person’s car had a juvenile in the passenger seat. The child was taken to the hospital.

The report did not show if the other driver was hurt.

Police records show there has not been an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Several traffic alerts Monday in Kentucky
Several traffic alerts in W. Ky.
Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
1 dead after Evansville shooting
1 person dead after shooting in Evansville