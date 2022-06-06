Police: Hit and run driver left child behind

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41.

Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running.

They say that person’s car had a juvenile in the passenger seat. The child was taken to the hospital.

The report did not show if the other driver was hurt.

Police records show there has not been an arrest.

