Police: Driver high on several drugs also had child in car

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say they got a call about an impaired driver late Sunday night.

They say they spotted the car and stopped it in the 1400 block of Newton Street.

Police say there was a child in the car.

They say the driver, 19-year-old Abigail Maitlen, was taken to the hospital where she tested positive for MDMA, amphetamines, marijuana, and meth.

She was then taken to jail. Maitlen faces several charges including neglect of a dependent.

