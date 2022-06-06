New details for Evansville Otters’ 16th annual Jacob’s Village game released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Details have been announced for the Evansville Otters’ 16th annual game to benefit Jacob’s Village.

They say the game is set for Thursday, June 30. The Evansville Otters will be taking on the Joliet Slammers.

Organizers say there will be popcorn, a half-pot, live DJ and fireworks after the game.

The proceeds from the game will help Jacob’s Village provide accessible housing and help their residents live independently.

”This is a huge event for the community. It tells our families of residents with disabilities that people in Evansville are willing to come out and support people with disabilities,” says Jacob’s Village development director, Laura Hurt. “That they believe in the mission of Jacob’s Village and what we are doing.”

They say 100% of game sponsorships and a portion of gate ticket sales will benefit Jacob’s Village. Over the past 16 years the annual Jacob’s Village game has raised over $210,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.