Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Evansville.

30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. plead guilty to the charges back in April.

Scott Terry, Jr. (Vanderburgh County Jail)

[Previous Story: Evansville man accused of killing pregnant woman pleads not guilty to charges]

Terry is facing several charges including the murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.

[Previous Story: Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester]

Terry’s jury trial is set to begin December 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.