Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Evansville.

30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. plead guilty to the charges back in April.

Scott Terry, Jr.
Scott Terry, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)

[Previous Story: Evansville man accused of killing pregnant woman pleads not guilty to charges]

Terry is facing several charges including the murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.

[Previous Story: Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester]

Terry’s jury trial is set to begin December 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges
1 dead after Evansville shooting
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager
Police: Hit and run driver left child behind
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.

Latest News

Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman
Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman
Traffic Alert: Ohio St. closed in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Ohio St. closed in Evansville
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Update: HCSO releases name of person involved in deadly motorcycle crash
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager
Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager