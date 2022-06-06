Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

A few strong storms possible on Monday

Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Active weather on the way this week. We are on alert for a few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening. More storms possible each day through the end of the week. Between the storms, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the lower 80s each day. Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s, and it will be more humid this week than last.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.
1 dead after Evansville shooting
911 calls indicate deadly shooting was a drive-by

Latest News

6/6 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/6 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/6 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
6/6 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms
Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day Monday for storms