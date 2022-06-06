A few strong storms possible on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Active weather on the way this week. We are on alert for a few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening. More storms possible each day through the end of the week. Between the storms, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the lower 80s each day. Morning lows will drop into the middle 60s, and it will be more humid this week than last.

