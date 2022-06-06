Evansville officials set to celebrate 78th anniversary for LST-325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with LST-325 in Evansville will celebrate the ship’s 78th anniversary on Monday.

Officials say there will be a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 10:30 a.m. Monday, similar to their Memorial Day service.

They say there will also be a reenactment of D-Day.

Several organizations are expected to attend.

