Evansville officials set to celebrate 78th anniversary for LST-325
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with LST-325 in Evansville will celebrate the ship’s 78th anniversary on Monday.

Officials say there will be a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 10:30 a.m. Monday, similar to their Memorial Day service.

They say there will also be a reenactment of D-Day.

Several organizations are expected to attend.

