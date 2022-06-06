Birthday Club
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

WFIE Alert Day
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny and low humidity weekend, today will bring early sunshine, but clouds and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon.  There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening.  The primary storm hazards include damaging winds and lightning. Breezy this afternoon as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with low temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms are possible as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

