On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny and low humidity weekend, today will bring early sunshine, but clouds and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. The primary storm hazards include damaging winds and lightning. Breezy this afternoon as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with low temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms are possible as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

