Alert Day Monday for storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a hot and sunny weekend, we have several chances of rain in the week ahead, and we are on alert for possible storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon, but we are falling back through the 70s now that the sun has set. We will bottom out in the mid 60s by the end of the night with a few clouds overhead.

Monday may start out with some sunshine early, but our clouds will quickly increase. Showers and storms will start to move in from the west around lunchtime, and scattered rain will remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

The entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Monday, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Severe or not, there is a good chance these storms will impact outdoor plans Monday afternoon and evening.

Even when it is not storming, Monday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Most of the rain will taper off to the east by about 9 or 10 PM, but a few isolated showers may remain possible overnight Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Although we are expecting fewer storms Tuesday and Wednesday, our weather pattern will be similar to Monday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 80s, and a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening both days.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. That is the only dry day this week as another weather system will bring us more rain Friday into Saturday. That rain will also come with a cooldown, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80° on Friday and mid 70s Saturday.

