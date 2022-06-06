1 person dead after shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for several suspects in a deadly shooting.

Officers say they found a man shot and hurt on Line Street just before midnight Monday morning.

Police say that man later died at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating. We’ll keep you updated.

Shooting 800 block of Line Street. @EvansvillePD on scene. One person shot and later died. Looking for suspects.@14News pic.twitter.com/YPUtjddsFH — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) June 6, 2022

