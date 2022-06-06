Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

1 person dead after shooting in Evansville

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for several suspects in a deadly shooting.

Officers say they found a man shot and hurt on Line Street just before midnight Monday morning.

Police say that man later died at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating. We’ll keep you updated.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise, live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
EPD: One person hospitalized after rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Rd.
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
1 dead after Evansville shooting
1 dead after Evansville shooting
Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
Silver Alert issued for Knox Co. man
Swimsuit safety: Keeping kids safe with the right color swimwear
Swimsuit safety: Keeping kids safe with the right color swimwear