1 person dead after shooting in Evansville
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for several suspects in a deadly shooting.
Officers say they found a man shot and hurt on Line Street just before midnight Monday morning.
Police say that man later died at the hospital.
Authorities are still investigating. We’ll keep you updated.
