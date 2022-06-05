Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies woman in death investigation; EPD investigating death as homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating a death that happened in the 400 block of E. Michigan St.

[Previous Story: EPD: ‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway in Evansville]

According to a press release, the coroner has identified the victim as 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens. The results of an autopsy showed that Stevens died from manual strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

EPD says they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to a press release, detectives say they have identified and interviewed a person of interest, however, no arrest has been made yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

EPD is asking if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

