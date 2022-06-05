Birthday Club
Scott Township firefighters coming to bat to assist fellow fireman’s family

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a firefighter’s line of work, brotherhood and camaraderie run deep, and family doesn’t have to be blood. This proved true Saturday as local firefighters helped one of their own.

Scott Township Fire Captain Jason Mullins recently came down with a severe case of pancreatitis, which escalated into a trip to the emergency room and intensive care. His pancreatitis also caused other health problems.

On Saturday, he had surgery and had to miss his son, Cooper, in his final tee-ball game of the season. So a group of fellow firefighters went to Cooper’s game in Jason’s place.

“He was stable for a while, got to be unstable, so they put him on a ventilator, so at that point, the fire department, his second family, stepped in to help his primary family where they could,” Scott Township Fire and EMS Chief Adam Farrar said. “So, we’ve had someone at the hospital 24 hours. Today, we’re here to support his kids, since his wife and him can’t be here because he’s currently in surgery. It’s good to note, that he’s close to being closed up today and planned to come off the vent in the next couple of days, and be back to semi-normal with a long road to recovery ahead. Kids at their age, they soak a bunch of stuff up, and they wonder and have a lot of questions, so in this case, he doesn’t have to worry about his dad, we’re here to help him.”

The McCutchanville, Scott, German, and Perry Township Fire Departments, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, all came to support Mullins’ family on Saturday.

