Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Pride Festival returns to Evansville after two-year hiatus for COVID-19

Pride Festival returns to Evansville after two-year hiatus for COVID-19
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - June is pride month and Evansville celebrated that Saturday with its own Pride Festival.

Evansville’s Pride Festival is back, and it filled Haynie’s Corner with color, music and food after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

“This year we’re very excited to be back in person and obviously everybody else is too,” said River City Pride President Ashley Riester.

River City Pride, the organization that hosted the event, started in 2018 and held its first festival in 2019. They say their first festival was a learning experience, saying they planned for 200 people to come and ended up having about 2,000.

This year, organizers say they were better prepared, and they estimate 4,000 people came out.

“It is so exciting to be a safe place for everybody to come and be their true, authentic selves; and they get to do that here, right in Evansville, Indiana,” said Riester.

The day started with a Pride parade at 11 a.m., then the festival started at noon and goes until 10 p.m. Those in attendance say they were eager to be a part of the event.

“Everybody’s friendly, everybody’s nice and comfortable,” said Candy Black, who visited Evansville for the festival.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s really great. It feels very inclusive, just a sense of normalcy to life, everyday life,” said William Stevenson, who’s attended both Evansville pride festivals. “I don’t know, it just feels really good.”

Event organizers say one of the goals of River City Pride is to create spaces where people can feel comfortable to be themselves, and that has larger benefits for the area.

“That’s really a part of community development, economic development, that we bring quality of place here, and part of quality of place is making people feel welcome in the city that they live in or visit,” said Riester.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe
Brett McKinney Mugshot
Police: Ohio County man arrested for kidnapping and raping young girl
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore
Death investigation on E. Michigan St. in Evansville
EPD: ‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway in Evansville
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns

Latest News

Scott Township firefighters coming to bat to assist fellow fireman’s family
Scott Township firefighters coming to bat to assist fellow fireman’s family
Arson report filed after Evansville mobile home fire
Arson report filed after Evansville mobile home fire
Pride Festival returns to Evansville after two-year hiatus for COVID-19
Pride Festival returns to Evansville after two-year hiatus for COVID-19
Police: Drunk driver accused of crashing twice in Jasper
Police: Drunk driver accused of crashing twice in Jasper