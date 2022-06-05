Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a...
Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18
Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18
Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’