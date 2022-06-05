Birthday Club
ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges

Aaron Wilson Mugshot.
Aaron Wilson Mugshot.(Source: Posey County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County councilman is facing several charges after state troopers say he battered another man during a confrontation late Saturday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to Councilman Aaron Wilson’s home in Poseyville for a fight that broke out around 8:10 p.m.

ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says Wilson also made a threat toward the victim. However, no serious injuries were reported.

Wilson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and intimidation, which is a Level 6 felony.

He’s currently being held in the Posey County Jail.

