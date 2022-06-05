Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18

Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We starting telling you about Ivie Duncan 18 years ago.

We called her “Baby Ivie,” and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body.

Well now, “Baby Ivie,” is all grown up. Her 18th birthday was May 24, and her friends and family celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Newburgh Water Park.

Ivie has spent countless hours in hospitals over the years, and there have been several events held in the community in support of her care.

Ivie’s mom, Kara, was the partial intestine transplant match that saved her life.

When summer is over, Ivie will start her senior year of high school.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe - Pt 3
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe
Renderings for shopping center at 1620 N. Green River Road
New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Indiana carry laws set to change July 1; Vanderburgh Co. sheriff expresses concerns
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
Police think thefts of several cars at Evansville dealerships are organized crime
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18
Friends and family celebrate ‘Baby Ivie’ turning 18
Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
Child’s stolen headstone returned to Warrick Co. cemetery
June is pride month and Evansville celebrated that Saturday with its own Pride Festival.
Pride Festival returns to Evansville after two-year hiatus for COVID-19